Mulberry Appoints James France as Non-Executive Director

The latest update is out from Mulberry ( (GB:MUL) ).

Mulberry Group PLC has announced the appointment of James France as a non-executive director, effective from July 30, 2025. James France, who has been with Frasers Group PLC for eight years, will represent Frasers, a significant shareholder in Mulberry, on the board. His extensive experience in real estate and mergers and acquisitions is expected to bring valuable insights to Mulberry’s strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MUL) stock is a Hold with a £0.94 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:MUL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MUL is a Neutral.

Mulberry’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, marked by declining profitability, high leverage, and constrained cash flow. The technical analysis indicates a weak momentum with potential bearish sentiment, and the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. These factors collectively suggest a cautious outlook for the stock.

More about Mulberry

Average Trading Volume: 4,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £68.3M

