M&T Bank Closes $750M Subordinated Notes Offering

M&T Bank ( (MTB) ) has provided an update.

On July 30, 2025, M&T Bank Corporation successfully closed a public offering of $750 million in 5.400% Fixed Rate Reset Subordinated Notes, Series B, due in 2035. This move is part of M&T’s strategic financial operations, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTB) stock is a Buy with a $210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on M&T Bank stock, see the MTB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTB is a Outperform.

M&T Bank’s stock is supported by a strong financial foundation, evidenced by consistent profitability and effective cash flow management. The recent earnings call and corporate events further bolster its outlook. However, technical indicators suggest some short-term uncertainty, and ongoing challenges in net interest margin and commercial real estate loans require attention.

More about M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services and products. The company focuses on providing financial solutions to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,168,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.17B

