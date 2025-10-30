Mphasis Limited Announces Investor Presentation for Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mphasis Limited ( (IN:MPHASIS) ) is now available.

Mphasis Limited has announced an investor presentation related to its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This presentation is part of an investor and analyst call scheduled for October 31, 2025. The announcement reflects Mphasis’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

Mphasis Limited operates in the information technology industry, providing a range of IT services and solutions. The company focuses on delivering cloud and cognitive services, application services, and infrastructure services to a global clientele, enhancing business operations through technology-driven solutions.

