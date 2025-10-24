Motorsport Games Stockholders Reject Key Proposals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Motorsport Games ( (MSGM) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Motorsport Games Inc. held a Special Meeting of Stockholders where two proposals were voted on, both of which were not approved by the stockholders. The first proposal, concerning the exercise of warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock, was rejected, as was the second proposal, which sought to adjourn the meeting for further proxy solicitation if necessary. The outcome of these votes may affect the company’s ability to execute certain financial strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (MSGM) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Motorsport Games stock, see the MSGM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MSGM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSGM is a Neutral.

Motorsport Games’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its challenging financial performance, marked by persistent losses and high leverage. Despite a positive earnings call that highlighted significant revenue and income growth, the company’s valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest weak momentum, further weighing on the stock’s score.

To see Spark’s full report on MSGM stock, click here.

More about Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. operates within the gaming industry, focusing on the development and publishing of racing video games. The company is known for its simulation-style racing games and aims to capture a significant share of the motorsport gaming market.

Average Trading Volume: 20,313

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.87M

For detailed information about MSGM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue