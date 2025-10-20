Momentum Financial Holdings Announces Debt Restructuring Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Momentum Financial Holdings Limited ( (HK:1152) ) is now available.

Momentum Financial Holdings Limited has announced the dispatch of a circular regarding its proposed debt restructuring, which involves the issuance of convertible bonds under a specific mandate, an application for a whitewash waiver, and a special deal related to the repayment of a shareholder’s loan. The circular includes details of the debt restructuring, recommendations from the Independent Board Committee, and a letter from Joint Independent Financial Advisers. Shareholders are advised to review these documents before voting on the resolutions at the Special General Meeting scheduled for November 10, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1152) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Momentum Financial Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1152 Stock Forecast page.

More about Momentum Financial Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,646,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$289.7M

For an in-depth examination of 1152 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

