MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) has released an update.

MINISO Group Holding Limited has reported no change in its issued shares; however, the company has been actively repurchasing shares for cancellation. A series of repurchase transactions were made throughout July and September 2024, with prices ranging from HKD 31.3889 to HKD 35.1 per share, indicating the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure.

For further insights into MNSO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.