Million Cities Holdings Announces Major Acquisition and Disposal

Million Cities Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2892) ) has shared an update.

Million Cities Holdings Limited has announced a major and connected transaction involving the acquisition of Fortune Radiant City Limited and the disposal of Fortune Brilliant City Limited. On July 18, 2025, MC Development, a subsidiary of the company, entered into agreements with Ms. Teresa Wong to acquire a 25.3% stake in Fortune Radiant City Limited for HK$151,038,000, and to subscribe to additional shares, increasing its interest to 37.7%. This transaction will result in the company recognizing Fortune Radiant City Limited as an associate in its financial statements, impacting its financial reporting and market positioning.

