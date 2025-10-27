Midea Real Estate Announces Leadership Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited ( (HK:3990) ) just unveiled an update.

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited has announced significant changes in its board structure, effective October 27, 2025. Mr. Wang Dazai has been re-designated as the co-chairman, executive director, and president of the company, sharing the chairmanship with Mr. Hao Hengle. Additionally, Mr. Wang has taken over as the Authorised Representative, chairman of the Nomination Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee, indicating a strategic shift in leadership roles that could impact the company’s operational direction and governance.

More about Midea Real Estate Holding Limited

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate industry. The company focuses on property development and management, providing residential and commercial real estate solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 70.99%

Average Trading Volume: 3,668,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.9B

