MGM Resorts Secures JPY45.2 Billion Credit Agreement

MGM Resorts ( (MGM) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, MGM Resorts International entered into a secured credit agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for a term loan facility of JPY45.2 billion, with an option to increase to JPY67.8 billion. This agreement, which matures in October 2030, includes covenants that may limit the company’s ability to incur additional debt, impacting its financial flexibility. Additionally, MGM Resorts reported a 2% increase in consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong performance from MGM China and BetMGM North America. However, the company faced a net loss of $285 million due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge and other write-offs related to Empire City. Despite these challenges, MGM Resorts announced a $300 million yen-denominated credit facility to support its MGM Osaka project and the sale of MGM Northfield Park operations for $546 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (MGM) stock is a Buy with a $33.07 price target.

Spark’s Take on MGM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MGM is a Neutral.

MGM Resorts’ overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call results and robust revenue growth, despite challenges in profitability margins and high leverage. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, but strategic initiatives and global diversification provide a positive outlook.

More about MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts International operates in the hospitality and entertainment industry, primarily offering integrated resort operations, including hotels, casinos, and entertainment venues. The company focuses on premium market-leading resort operations, with a significant presence in Las Vegas and international markets, notably through MGM China.

Average Trading Volume: 4,624,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.7B

