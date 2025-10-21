M&G Plc Reports Changes in Managerial Share Interests Post-Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

M&G Plc ( (GB:MNG) ) has provided an announcement.

M&G Plc announced changes in the interests of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) following the payment of an interim dividend. On October 17, 2025, these PDMRs accrued dividend equivalent shares on deferred and long-term incentive plans, which are subject to the same terms as the original awards. Additionally, some PDMRs acquired dividend shares through the M&G UK Share Incentive Plan due to the automatic reinvestment of the interim dividend. These transactions reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MNG) stock is a Buy with a £342.00 price target.

M&G Plc operates in the financial services industry, offering investment management and insurance services. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients, with a strong presence in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 6,321,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.03B

