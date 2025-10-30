Mexico’s GDP Contraction: Market Braces for Impact

Mexico’s GDP growth rate year-over-year preliminary data shows a contraction of 0.2%, down from the previous figure of 0.0%. This marks a negative shift in economic activity, highlighting a decline in growth momentum.

The actual GDP contraction of 0.2% aligns with analyst estimates, suggesting that the market had anticipated this downturn. This alignment may limit immediate stock market volatility, though sectors sensitive to economic cycles, such as industrials and consumer discretionary, could experience pressure. The impact is likely to influence longer-term policy expectations as the government and central bank may need to address growth challenges.

