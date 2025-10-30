Mexico’s GDP Contraction: Economic Momentum Reverses

Mexico’s GDP growth rate for the third quarter showed a contraction of 0.3% compared to the previous quarter’s growth of 0.6%. This marks a significant decline of 0.9 percentage points, indicating a reversal in economic momentum.

The actual GDP figure matched analyst estimates of a 0.3% contraction, suggesting that the downturn was anticipated by the market. This alignment with expectations may limit immediate stock market volatility. However, sectors sensitive to economic cycles, such as consumer discretionary and industrials, could experience pressure as investors reassess growth prospects. The impact is likely to be short-term, driven by sentiment, unless further data suggests a prolonged economic slowdown.

