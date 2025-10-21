Metropolitan Bank Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 21, 2025, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its common stock, payable on November 14, 2025, to shareholders recorded by October 30, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing shareholder value and may influence its market positioning by reinforcing investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (MCB) stock is a Hold with a $79.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Metropolitan Bank Holding stock, see the MCB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MCB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MCB is a Neutral.

Metropolitan Bank Holding’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance and a positive earnings call outlook, highlighting growth in loans and deposits and strategic initiatives. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and cash flow challenges need addressing. Valuation is reasonable, but the dividend yield is modest.

More about Metropolitan Bank Holding

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in New York City. The bank offers a wide range of banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate entities. It has been recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Regional Banks and is noted for its successful loan production and investment grade deposit rating.

Average Trading Volume: 84,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $788.4M

