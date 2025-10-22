Mercia Asset Management to Announce Interim Results on December 2

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mercia Asset Management ( (GB:MERC) ) has issued an announcement.

Mercia Asset Management PLC announced it will release its interim results for the six months ending 30 September 2025 on 2 December 2025. The company will host an analyst webcast and a live presentation with Q&A to maintain open communication with stakeholders. This announcement underscores Mercia’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MERC) stock is a Hold with a £32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mercia Asset Management stock, see the GB:MERC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MERC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MERC is a Neutral.

Mercia Asset Management’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its solid financial performance, characterized by strong revenue growth and a stable balance sheet. However, the technical analysis indicates potential bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

More about Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private capital asset manager that focuses on supporting regional SMEs in their growth endeavors. The company provides capital across four asset classes: venture, debt, private equity, and proprietary capital, under its ‘Complete Connected Capital’ model. With a strong presence in the UK through 11 regional offices and partnerships with universities, Mercia has access to a high-quality deal flow.

Average Trading Volume: 381,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £127M

