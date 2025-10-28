Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Declares Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. ( (IN:MAZDOCK) ) has provided an update.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, with the record date set for November 4, 2025. The dividend payment is expected to be completed by November 26, 2025, and will be subject to tax deduction at source as per the applicable laws. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and maintaining financial transparency, while also adhering to regulatory requirements.

More about Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is a government-owned enterprise in India, specializing in the construction of warships and submarines for the Indian Navy and other clients. The company is a key player in the defense sector, contributing significantly to India’s maritime defense capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 111,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1131.4B INR

