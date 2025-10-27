Maris-Tech Appoints Hananya Malka as CTO to Lead Innovation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maris-Tech Ltd. ( (MTEK) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Maris-Tech Ltd. announced the appointment of Hananya Malka as the new Chief Technology Officer, effective October 26, 2025. Mr. Malka, who has been with the company for 15 years and previously served as the Research and Development Manager, succeeds Magenya Roshanski, who is retiring. This leadership change is expected to further enhance Maris-Tech’s technology roadmap, particularly in AI-powered video intelligence, as Mr. Malka brings extensive experience in video technologies and has been integral to the company’s engineering success.

More about Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech Ltd. is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, known for its innovative video transmission solutions that address complex encoding-decoding challenges. The company offers miniature, lightweight, and low-power products that excel in raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by veterans of the Israeli technology sector, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers in defense, aerospace, intelligence gathering, homeland security, and communication industries, driving innovation in mission-critical applications.

