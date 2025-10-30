Marine Electricals Expands CSR Initiatives with New Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Marine Electricals (India) Limited ( (IN:MARINE) ) has issued an announcement.

Marine Electricals (India) Limited has announced the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, Premalata Foundation, under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013. This subsidiary is established to promote and execute various corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, aligning with the company’s commitment to social initiatives. The creation of Premalata Foundation signifies Marine Electricals’ strategic move to enhance its CSR efforts, potentially strengthening its industry positioning and stakeholder relations.

Marine Electricals (India) Limited operates in the electrical industry, focusing on providing a range of electrical solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in marine and industrial electricals, catering to various market segments with a strong emphasis on innovation and quality.

