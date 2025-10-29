Manuka Resources Rectifies Oversight with Convertible Loan Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manuka Resources Ltd ( (AU:MKR) ) has issued an announcement.

Manuka Resources Limited announced the lodging of an Appendix 3G to rectify an administrative oversight regarding the issuance of nine Convertible Loan Agreements executed between September and October 2024. These agreements, totaling $509,400, have a maturity date of December 2025 and an interest rate of 15% per annum. The funds raised are intended for working capital and maintenance programs. Shareholder approval is being sought to issue shares and options upon conversion of these loans, which could impact the company’s financial structure and shareholder value.

Manuka Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on mining and resource development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the New Zealand Exchange (NZX), and it is involved in the production and exploration of mineral resources.

