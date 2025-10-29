Mankind Pharma Receives ESG Rating Score of 69

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mankind Pharma Ltd. ( (IN:MANKIND) ) has issued an update.

Mankind Pharma Ltd. has received an ESG rating score of 69 from CFC Finlease Private Limited, an independent SEBI-registered ESG rating provider. This rating, which was not solicited by the company, reflects its performance in environmental, social, and governance aspects, potentially impacting its reputation and stakeholder perceptions.

More about Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Mankind Pharma Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of a wide range of healthcare products. The company is known for its commitment to providing affordable and quality medicines, catering to various therapeutic areas and market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 10,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 992.6B INR

Learn more about MANKIND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue