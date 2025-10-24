Macmahon Holdings Reports Strong FY25 Performance and Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Macmahon Holdings Limited ( (AU:MAH) ).

Macmahon Holdings Limited reported a strong financial performance for FY25, achieving record revenue and earnings, driven by strategic execution and the integration of Decmil. The company emphasized its commitment to sustainability, employee wellbeing, and shareholder returns, with a significant increase in dividends and a strategic reset in sustainability reporting. The transition of leadership with Greg Evans as the new Chair marks a new phase of growth for Macmahon, supported by a skilled board and management team.

More about Macmahon Holdings Limited

Macmahon Holdings Limited operates in the mining and civil construction industry, providing services such as mining, civil infrastructure, and underground mining. The company focuses on expanding its operations in various sectors, including Indonesian operations and civil infrastructure, following the integration of Decmil.

