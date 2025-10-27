‘The Quantum Play to Bet On,’ Says Top Investor About IONQ Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘The Quantum Play to Bet On,’ Says Top Investor About IONQ Stock

‘The Quantum Play to Bet On,’ Says Top Investor About IONQ Stock

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock has been on a rollercoaster lately, climbing to around $82 in mid-October before tumbling nearly 30% within days. The rally took off on October 13 after J.P. Morgan Chase announced a $10 billion investment program targeting industries it deems strategically important as part of its new Security and Resiliency Initiative – with quantum computing listed among the 27 focus areas.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

However, the initial euphoria quickly gave way to a sharp reversal. Many traders opted to lock in profits from the surge, and broader market jitters compounded the pullback as investors rotated out of high-risk tech amid renewed banking-sector stress and rising gold prices. By late October, IonQ’s momentum had largely evaporated, with shares sliding back toward the mid-$50s.

But just as sentiment seemed to settle, another catalyst reignited interest. Reports surfaced that the Trump administration was weighing the idea of taking ownership stakes in quantum computing companies, a potential game-changer that suggests deeper government involvement in the industry.

Though an official from the U.S. Department of Commerce denied that these talks were taking place, it wouldn’t be the first time that the Trump administration invested in American companies.

If the government does end up pursuing this strategy, top investor George Budwell believes that IONQ is the company that is best positioned to reap the benefits.

“Federal investment would amplify IonQ’s existing advantages in technology, cloud distribution, and commercial traction,” explains the 5-star investor, who is among the top 1% of stock pros covered by TipRanks.

Budwell points out that government support will likely target those platforms that are closest to being deployment ready. Among the pure-play quantum companies, IONQ possesses both the best cloud availability and enterprise pathways, notes the investor.

“If the government takes a stake or procurements follow, customers and talent would gravitate toward the perceived winner,” emphasizes Budwell. “That dynamic historically compounds in frontier technology.”

Indeed, IonQ’s technological edge remains the foundation of Budwell’s thesis. The company recently achieved a record algorithmic performance score of #AQ 64 ahead of schedule, and its trapped-ion qubits deliver high fidelity without requiring extreme cryogenic conditions, an advantage that continues to set IonQ apart from its peers.

Moreover, Budwell urges investors to consider IonQ’s expanding commercial footprint. The company’s hardware is now accessible through Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, enabling enterprises to experiment with quantum workloads without building their own infrastructure, a strategic position that could make IonQ the go-to partner if Washington’s interest turns into investment.

Of course, any investment is not without risk, and Budwell cautions that the path towards scaled quantum solutions remains far away. The government may also elect not to pursue these investments, making this a speculative play.

Still, if the U.S. government does follow through on its intent to back technologies closest to commercial readiness, IonQ may well find itself leading the charge in America’s quantum future.

“If you are taking one speculative position in quantum, make it IonQ,” sums up Budwell. (To watch George Budwell’s track record, click here)

That take seems to jive with Wall Street’s view, where 6 Buys and 2 Holds combine to give IONQ a Strong Buy consensus rating. (See IONQ stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement