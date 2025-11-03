Macmahon Holdings Appoints New Director Suzane Jayne Pervan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Macmahon Holdings Limited ( (AU:MAH) ) has provided an announcement.

Macmahon Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Suzane Jayne Pervan as a new director, effective from November 1, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Pervan currently holds no securities or interests in the company. This appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relationships.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MAH) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target.

Macmahon Holdings Limited operates in the mining and construction industry, providing a range of services including surface and underground mining, civil construction, and equipment maintenance. The company focuses on delivering integrated solutions to mining companies across Australia and Southeast Asia.

YTD Price Performance: 42.42%

Average Trading Volume: 2,729,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$987.1M

