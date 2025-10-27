Lvji Technology Appoints New Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lvji Technology Holdings, Inc. ( (HK:1745) ) has issued an update.

Lvji Technology Holdings Inc. has announced the appointment of Mr. Wu Qiang as an independent non-executive director, effective from October 27, 2025. Mr. Wu brings over 12 years of experience in sales and marketing, particularly in the wellness industry, and will serve until the next annual general meeting with an annual remuneration of HK$80,000. This appointment is part of Lvji’s efforts to strengthen its board with experienced professionals, potentially enhancing its strategic direction and governance.

Lvji Technology Holdings, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 16,058,944

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$394.8M

