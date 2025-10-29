Lodestar Minerals Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) has shared an announcement.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding David McArthur’s indirect holdings. The change involves the acquisition of 426,167 fully paid ordinary shares, which were issued as part of a quarterly issuance in lieu of 50% of his salary for the September quarter. This issuance was previously approved by shareholders in May 2025. The transaction reflects a strategic move by the company to manage executive compensation while aligning the interests of its directors with those of its shareholders.

More about Lodestar Minerals

YTD Price Performance: 128.57%

Average Trading Volume: 6,663,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$27.69M

