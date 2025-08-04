Lloyds Engineering’s Subsidiary Wins Major Railway Escalator Contract

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd ( (IN:LLOYDSENGG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lloyds Engineering Works Limited’s subsidiary, Techno Industries Pvt. Ltd., has secured a significant ₹19.58 crore order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited for escalator design, manufacturing, and maintenance. This contract enhances Techno Industries’ order book to ₹82.86 crore and marks a strategic entry into the high-growth railway sector, aligning with the company’s broader geographical and market expansion goals.

More about Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd

Lloyds Engineering Works Limited operates in the engineering industry, focusing on the design, manufacturing, and installation of industrial products such as elevators, escalators, motors, and pumps. The company is strategically expanding its presence in the railway sector and other institutional infrastructure markets in India.

Average Trading Volume: 1,062,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 101.6B INR

