Lloyds Banking Group Enhances Share Buyback Program

Lloyds Banking ( (GB:LLOY) ) just unveiled an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC announced the purchase of 1,376,149 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 84.0000 to 85.5000 pence and will be canceled, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LLOY) stock is a Buy with a £93.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lloyds Banking stock, see the GB:LLOY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LLOY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LLOY is a Outperform.

Lloyds Banking’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call results and positive technical indicators. Financial performance shows stability but highlights areas needing improvement, such as cash flow and leverage. Valuation metrics are favorable, supporting the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Lloyds Banking

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is a major financial services group in the United Kingdom, offering a wide range of banking and financial services. The company focuses on retail and commercial financial services and has a significant presence in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 152,630,052

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £49.86B

