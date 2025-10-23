Livzon Pharmaceutical Publishes Articles of Association for Shareholder Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1513) ) has provided an announcement.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. has announced the publication of its Articles of Association, pending shareholder approval, on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange website. This regulatory announcement is part of compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules, and it highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and governance, potentially impacting its market perception and stakeholder confidence.

More about Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, production, and sale of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is based in Zhuhai, China, and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with a market focus on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,513,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.39B

