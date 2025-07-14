Liontrust Increases Stake in Next Fifteen Communications

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Next Fifteen Communications ( (GB:NFG) ).

Next Fifteen Communications Group, a UK-based company, has announced a change in its major holdings. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has increased its voting rights in Next Fifteen Group PLC, crossing a significant threshold with a total of 11.7815% voting rights. This acquisition highlights Liontrust’s growing influence within the company, potentially impacting Next Fifteen’s strategic decisions and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NFG) stock is a Buy with a £660.00 price target.

More about Next Fifteen Communications

Average Trading Volume: 495,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £259.4M

