Lion Rock Group Revises Annual Caps Amid Changing Market Demands

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lion Rock Group ( (HK:1127) ) just unveiled an update.

Lion Rock Group Limited has announced a revision of its annual caps for the Books Transaction Fee and Printing Transaction Fee under its Framework Agreement with Giunti. This adjustment reflects an anticipated increase in demand for book transactions driven by Quarto’s expansion in European language books, while printing demand is expected to decrease temporarily due to the European Union Deforestation Regulation. The company has secured EUDR-compliant paper to meet future printing needs, and expects demand to return to previous levels by 2026. Internal control measures are in place to ensure compliance with the Framework Agreement and protect shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1127) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lion Rock Group stock, see the HK:1127 Stock Forecast page.

More about Lion Rock Group

Lion Rock Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily operating in the publishing and printing industry. The company focuses on transactions related to books and printing services, catering to market demands in these sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,176,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$940.3M

Find detailed analytics on 1127 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue