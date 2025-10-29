Lingbao Gold Group Expects Significant Profit Boost in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3330) ) has shared an update.

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. has announced a positive profit alert for the third quarter of 2025, expecting a net profit of not less than RMB380.0 million. This anticipated profit is attributed to enhanced operating efficiency through optimized production and cost reduction measures, alongside favorable market conditions with rising gold prices.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3330) stock is a Hold with a HK$19.50 price target.

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the gold industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of gold and related products, with a market focus on improving operational efficiency and cost management.

Average Trading Volume: 10,223,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$20.3B

