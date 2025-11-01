Lincoln National Reports Strong Earnings Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lincoln National Reports Strong Earnings Amid Challenges

Lincoln National Reports Strong Earnings Amid Challenges

Lincoln National ((LNC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lincoln National’s latest earnings call revealed a strong overall performance, marked by consistent growth in key segments such as Annuities and Life Insurance. The company’s strategic initiatives and disciplined execution have been pivotal in driving this success. However, challenges in the Group Protection segment, particularly due to volatility in disability claims, were noted. Despite these hurdles, Lincoln National’s strategic direction and financial health remain positive.

Consistent Year-over-Year Growth in Adjusted Operating Income

The company reported strong financial results, achieving its fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in adjusted operating income. This consistent performance highlights the company’s broad-based momentum and disciplined execution of strategic priorities.

Annuities Business Success

Annuities sales reached $4.5 billion, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of increased sales. Notably, there was significant growth in fixed annuities, which saw a 36% year-over-year increase, and RILA sales, which grew by 21% year-over-year.

Life Insurance Earnings Improvement

Life Insurance recorded earnings of $54 million, representing a significant year-over-year improvement. This was driven by a strategic shift towards products with stable cash flows and higher margins.

Strong Group Protection Premium Growth

Group Protection achieved a 5% year-over-year premium growth, with supplemental health increasing by 33%. Sales growth was nearly 40% year-over-year, showcasing strong performance in this segment.

Retirement Plan Services Performance

Retirement Plan Services delivered a 5% year-over-year earnings growth, with total deposits increasing by 20% year-over-year and positive net flows during the quarter.

Disability Loss Ratio Increase

The disability loss ratio increased to 76.7% from 70.5% in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting volatility and lower LTD recoveries, which impacted the Group Protection segment.

Volatility in Group Protection Earnings

Group Protection earnings were modestly below expectations due to volatility in disability severity and lower LTD recoveries, highlighting challenges in this segment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Lincoln Financial remains focused on increasing risk-adjusted returns on capital, reducing result volatility, and expanding its franchise. The company reported solid financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, with key performance metrics including a $4.5 billion sales increase in Annuities and a 5% earnings increase in Retirement Plan Services. The robust RBC ratio exceeding its 20 percentage point buffer indicates a strong capital position to support future growth investments.

In summary, Lincoln National’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong performances in Annuities and Life Insurance, despite challenges in the Group Protection segment. The company’s strategic initiatives and financial health position it well for future growth, maintaining a positive outlook.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement