Lifeist Wellness Announces Major Black Friday Sale

Lifeist Wellness (TSE:LFST) has released an update.

Lifeist Wellness’ subsidiary, Mikra Cellular Sciences, is launching its biggest sale of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, featuring exclusive promotions on its website and Amazon. This sale provides an opportunity for customers to purchase Mikra’s scientifically formulated health supplements, known for enhancing physical and cognitive performance, at special prices.

