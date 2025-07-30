LIC Releases Annual Report and AGM Notice for 2024-25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Life Insurance Corp. of India ( (IN:LICI) ) has issued an update.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released its Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25, which includes the notice for its 4th Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 26, 2025. The report has been disseminated to registered members via email and made available on the company’s website. This announcement underscores LIC’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting stakeholders by providing insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is a prominent player in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of life insurance products and services. The company focuses on providing financial security and investment opportunities to its policyholders, maintaining a significant presence in the Indian market.

