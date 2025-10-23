Larvotto Resources Issues New Shares Under Exemption

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Larvotto Resources Limited ( (AU:LRV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Larvotto Resources Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker LRV, has issued 135,693 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of options at $0.30 per share. This issuance was conducted without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, but falls under an exemption that allows the on-sale of these securities. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and asserts that there is no undisclosed information that would affect an informed assessment of the company’s financial position or the rights and liabilities of the shares.

More about Larvotto Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,148,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$673.8M

