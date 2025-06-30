Laramide Resources Announces $10 Million Private Placement to Advance US Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Laramide Resources ( (TSE:LAM) ).

Laramide Resources Ltd. has announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 common shares at a price of $0.60 per share, aiming to raise up to $10 million. The proceeds will be used to advance US permitting initiatives, working capital, and general corporate purposes. The offering, scheduled to close by July 14, 2025, is subject to regulatory approvals and will not be subject to a hold period under Canadian securities laws. Boss Energy Ltd., a significant shareholder, has committed to participate in the placement, indicating strong stakeholder confidence.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LAM is a Underperform.

Laramide Resources faces significant financial difficulties, with no revenue and increasing losses, leading to a low financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates limited momentum, and the valuation is weak due to a negative P/E ratio. However, recent corporate events show potential for future growth with increased uranium reserves and successful exploration efforts. Despite these positive developments, the company’s current financial and operational challenges heavily weigh down the overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:LAM stock, click here.

More about Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. is a uranium mine development and exploration company with significant assets in the United States and Australia. The company focuses on high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions, with a portfolio that includes advanced uranium projects in areas with historical production or strong geological potential. Laramide is also exploring in Kazakhstan’s Chu-Sarysu Basin for world-class roll-front deposits amenable to in-situ recovery.

Average Trading Volume: 292,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$163.1M

For detailed information about LAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue