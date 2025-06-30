Kuya Silver Announces AGM Results and New Board Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kuya Silver ( (TSE:KUYA) ) has issued an update.

Kuya Silver Corporation announced the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting, where all proposed matters were approved, including the re-appointment of auditors and the re-approval of a 10% rolling equity incentive plan. The company also appointed three new independent directors, Gene McBurney, Lisa Wilkinson, and Sandro Ferrarone, who bring extensive experience in investment banking, investor relations, and mining operations. These appointments are expected to strengthen Kuya’s board and support the company’s growth and development, particularly in advancing the Bethania project.

Spark’s Take on TSE:KUYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:KUYA is a Neutral.

Kuya Silver’s stock score reflects its current financial challenges as a pre-revenue mining company, despite a strong equity position. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, yet overbought signals cause caution. Recent promising mineral discoveries offer potential upside, but the lack of immediate revenue remains a significant risk.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:KUYA stock, click here.

More about Kuya Silver

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company focused on silver. The company operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru and is developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions, including Peru and Canada.

YTD Price Performance: 44.44%

Average Trading Volume: 149,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$47.34M

Find detailed analytics on KUYA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue