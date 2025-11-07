Kratos Defense Acquires Orbit Technologies for $356.3M

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Kratos Defense ( (KTOS) ) is now available.

On November 4, 2025, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced a definitive agreement to acquire Orbit Technologies Ltd for $356.3 million. Orbit, a leading provider of satellite-based communication systems, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kratos, enhancing its position in the global unmanned systems and satellite communications market. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Kratos’ financial metrics and will integrate Orbit’s operations into Kratos’ Microwave Electronics Division. This strategic move is anticipated to create new growth opportunities and strengthen Kratos’ market presence, particularly in the U.S. defense sector.

Spark’s Take on KTOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KTOS is a Neutral.

Kratos Defense’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call insights and a solid balance sheet, but is weighed down by high valuation metrics and cash flow challenges. The technical indicators suggest potential caution due to the RSI nearing oversold levels.

More about Kratos Defense

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a technology company that operates in the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It focuses on developing and producing systems and software that address mission-critical needs, including virtualized ground systems for satellites, unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and microwave electronic products. Kratos is known for its innovative approach, aiming to deliver cost-effective solutions rapidly.

Average Trading Volume: 4,407,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.07B

