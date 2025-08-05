Kore Potash Reports July CDI Movement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kore Potash PLC ( (GB:KP2) ) has shared an announcement.

Kore Potash PLC reported a net decrease of 58,149,768 in the number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) quoted on the ASX for July 2025, reflecting transfers between CDIs and ordinary shares on AIM and JSE. This movement is part of the company’s routine monthly reporting and does not indicate any significant operational changes, but it highlights the company’s ongoing management of its dual-listed securities, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance.

More about Kore Potash PLC

Kore Potash PLC is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the production and development of potash, a key ingredient in fertilizers. The company is listed on multiple exchanges including the ASX, AIM, and JSE, indicating a broad market focus.

Average Trading Volume: 2,113,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £114.1M

For detailed information about KP2 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue