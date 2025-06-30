Konica Minolta Finalizes Subsidiary Share Transfer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Konica Minolta ( (JP:4902) ).

Konica Minolta has completed the transfer of shares of its subsidiary, Konica Minolta Marketing Services Holding Company Limited, to adm Group LIMITED. This change, effective June 30, 2025, results in the exclusion of the subsidiary from Konica Minolta’s consolidated financial statements, with minimal impact expected on the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

More about Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Prime Market, primarily engaged in providing a range of products and services in the imaging and printing industry. It focuses on innovative solutions for businesses, including marketing print management services.

YTD Price Performance: -29.46%

Average Trading Volume: 3,283,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen230.8B

