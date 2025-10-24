Knowles Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Knowles Corporation ( (KN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Knowles Corporation presented to its investors.

Knowles Corporation, headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, is a leading manufacturer of specialty electronic components, including high-performance capacitors, RF filters, advanced medtech microphones, and balanced armature speakers, serving medtech, defense, and industrial markets globally.

In its third-quarter financial report for 2025, Knowles Corporation announced a 7% year-over-year increase in revenues from continuing operations, reaching $153 million. The company also reported strong net cash from operations at $29 million, which was at the high end of its guided range.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a gross profit of $69.9 million, representing 45.7% of revenues, and a non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.33, up from $0.27 in the previous year. The company also repurchased $20 million in shares and reduced debt by $15 million, reflecting its robust cash flow management. Knowles anticipates a 9% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by a strong design activity and backlog.

Looking ahead, Knowles Corporation remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with expectations of achieving a full-year organic revenue growth of 6% in 2025. The company is confident in its strategic direction, leveraging its unique technologies and operational capabilities to drive value for shareholders and capitalize on strong secular growth trends in its end markets.

