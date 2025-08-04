Kiyo Bank Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Kiyo Bank ( (JP:8370) ) has issued an update.
Kiyo Bank reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with a 14.7% rise in ordinary income and a 71.8% increase in ordinary profit compared to the same period in the previous year. The bank’s improved earnings per share and stable capital adequacy ratio indicate a strong financial position, which could positively impact its market standing and stakeholder confidence.
More about Kiyo Bank
Kiyo Bank, Ltd. is a financial institution listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the banking industry. The company provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on serving its customers in Japan.
YTD Price Performance: 26.93%
Average Trading Volume: 146,717
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen176.6B
