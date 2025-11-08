Kingstone Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025 Results

Kingstone ( (KINS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kingstone presented to its investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. is a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, primarily operating through its subsidiary Kingstone Insurance Company, which provides homeowners insurance solutions across several states in the U.S. Northeast.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Kingstone announced a significant increase in financial performance, with a 14% growth in direct premiums written and a 56% rise in net income, reaching $10.9 million. The company attributes this success to higher average premiums and strong retention rates, despite challenging market conditions.

Key financial metrics highlight Kingstone’s robust performance, including a net combined ratio of 72.7% and an annualized return on equity of 42.9%. The company also reported a 43.5% increase in net premiums earned and a 51.5% rise in net investment income. These results underscore Kingstone’s strategic focus on reducing quota share and improving operational efficiency.

Looking forward, Kingstone’s management remains optimistic, affirming its growth guidance and raising its profitability outlook for the fiscal year 2025. The company plans to continue its disciplined expansion and capital allocation strategies to sustain profitable growth and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

