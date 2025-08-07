Keyera Reports Strong Q2 Results and Announces Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Keyera Corp. ( (TSE:KEY) ) is now available.

Keyera Corp. reported strong second-quarter financial results, driven by robust performance in its Gathering and Processing and Liquids Infrastructure segments. The company announced a 4% dividend increase, reflecting confidence in its stable cash flows. Keyera also highlighted the transformational acquisition of Plains’ Canadian NGL assets, which is expected to enhance service offerings and create value for customers and shareholders. Despite a decline in the Marketing segment due to lower commodity prices, Keyera maintained a strong financial position with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below its target range. The company remains on track to achieve its growth targets, supported by new long-term contracts and strategic project expansions.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:KEY is a Outperform.

Keyera Corp.’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive strategic initiatives highlighted during the earnings call. The technical analysis supports a stable outlook, while the valuation remains reasonable, offering a good balance of growth and income potential.

More about Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company provides essential services in the midstream energy market, with a strong emphasis on fee-for-service business models and long-term contracts.

Average Trading Volume: 1,418,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$9.82B

