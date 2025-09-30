Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Delays Yearly Report

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( (KFFB) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the need for additional time to complete the audit documentation of the company’s consolidated financial statements, in collaboration with their independent accounting firm, Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co. The company anticipates filing the report within a 15-day extension period as allowed by the Securities Exchange Act. Financially, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has reported a net earnings increase to $181,000, a significant improvement from the previous year’s net loss of $1.7 million. This change is attributed to increased net interest income and decreased non-interest expenses, notably the absence of a goodwill impairment charge from the prior year. The company is actively working on compliance and the notification is signed by Don Jennings, President and CEO.

The most recent analyst rating on (KFFB) stock is a Hold with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock, see the KFFB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KFFB is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues, which weigh heavily on the score. While technical indicators suggest some positive momentum, the negative P/E ratio and lack of a dividend yield further impact the score negatively. Investors should be cautious due to the company’s operational inefficiencies and financial instability.

Average Trading Volume: 2,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $28.38M

