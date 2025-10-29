Kenon’s OPC Energy to Acquire Remaining Stake in CPV Shore

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kenon ( (KEN) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, Kenon Holdings Ltd.’s subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. announced an agreement to acquire the remaining 11% stake in CPV Shore Holdings, LLC, a 725 MW power plant in New Jersey. This acquisition will lead to the consolidation of the project in OPC’s financial statements, potentially impacting its financial reporting. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

The most recent analyst rating on (KEN) stock is a Buy with a $54.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on KEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KEN is a Outperform.

Kenon’s strong valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, combined with positive technical indicators, contribute significantly to its overall score. Financial performance is solid but tempered by increased leverage and cash flow challenges.

More about Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on power generation and related services. Its primary subsidiary, OPC Energy Ltd., is involved in managing and acquiring energy projects, with a significant presence in the New Jersey power market through its holdings in CPV Shore Holdings, LLC.

Average Trading Volume: 12,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.67B

