Kenon Subsidiary OPC Energy Advances Basin Ranch Project with Financial Closing and Ownership Consolidation

Kenon ( (KEN) ) has provided an update.

On October 29, 2025, Kenon Holdings Ltd.’s subsidiary, OPC Energy Ltd., announced the financial closing and commencement of construction for the Basin Ranch Project, a 1.35 GW gas-fired power plant in Texas. OPC also revealed an agreement to acquire the remaining 30% interest in the project from GE Vernova, consolidating its ownership. The financial arrangements include a $1.1 billion subsidized loan and a $1.4 billion EPC and equipment agreement. The acquisition is expected to close by February 28, 2026, subject to conditions, and will lead to the consolidation of the project in OPC’s financial statements, impacting its financial and operational positioning.

Spark’s Take on KEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KEN is a Outperform.

Kenon’s strong valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, combined with positive technical indicators, contribute significantly to its overall score. Financial performance is solid but tempered by increased leverage and cash flow challenges.

More about Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on power generation through its subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. The company is involved in developing and managing energy projects, with a market focus on large-scale power plants.

Average Trading Volume: 12,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.67B

