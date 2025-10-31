Kandenko Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kandenko Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1942) ) is now available.

Kandenko Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 18.8% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 53% compared to the previous year. This robust growth is indicative of the company’s strong market positioning and operational efficiency, which may positively impact stakeholders and enhance its competitive edge in the industry.

More about Kandenko Co., Ltd.

Kandenko Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry, primarily focusing on electrical and telecommunication engineering services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive solutions in infrastructure development.

Average Trading Volume: 1,060,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen998B

