Kaisa Health Group Announces Executive Director Change

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0876) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited announced a change in its executive leadership with the resignation of Mr. Yu Huiming as an executive director and the appointment of Mr. Ye Haoda to the same position, effective July 18, 2025. Mr. Ye, who has been with Kaisa Group since 2018, brings experience in capital markets, finance, and legal affairs, which may influence the company’s strategic direction and operational focus.

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the health sector. It is a part of the Kaisa Group, which is involved in capital markets, finance, legal affairs, and medical services.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 19,891,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$100.8M

