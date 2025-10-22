JSW Energy Releases Q2 FY26 Earnings Call Transcript

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JSW Energy Limited ( (IN:JSWENERGY) ) has issued an announcement.

JSW Energy Limited announced the release of the transcript from its recent Results Conference Call, which discussed the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This release is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and aims to provide transparency to stakeholders by making the transcript available on its website.

JSW Energy Limited is a part of the O. P. Jindal Group and operates in the energy sector. The company is primarily engaged in the generation and distribution of power, focusing on both standalone and consolidated financial operations.

