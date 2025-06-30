John Wiley & Sons Elects New Board Member

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from John Wiley Sons Cl A ( (WLY) ).

On June 30, 2025, John Wiley & Sons announced the election of Katya D. Andresen to its Board of Directors, effective June 27, 2025, increasing the Board size from nine to ten members. Ms. Andresen is recognized as an independent director under NYSE rules and is expected to join the Executive Compensation and Development Committee. Additionally, Wiley declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.355 per share, marking its 32nd consecutive annual increase, and announced a $250 million share repurchase authorization, up from $200 million in 2020. The company reported strong fiscal 2025 earnings, with significant growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin, and provided a positive growth outlook for fiscal 2026.

The overall stock score reflects strong earnings call performance and technical momentum as key strengths, with financial performance and valuation presenting areas for improvement. Strategic initiatives in AI and corporate restructuring further bolster the outlook.

Wiley is a leading provider of authoritative content, data-driven insights, and knowledge services aimed at advancing science, innovation, and learning. As one of the world’s largest publishers, Wiley offers industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks tailored to researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations.

Average Trading Volume: 476,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.43B

